Secular musicians are the ones doing real gospel music – Keche

Entertainment
Tue, 27 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Keche have asserted that secular musicians are the ones actually creating gospel music.
They argue that despite their music not being explicitly religious, it carries positive messages that can spiritually uplift listeners.
"We believe gospel songs are the ones we are doing... good music... We entertain people," they said during an interview on Citi TV, emphasizing the uplifting nature of their music.
