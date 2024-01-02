See plush photos of Bishop Dag Heward-Mill's daughter's wedding

Dr. Daniella Heward-Mills and husband, James Chinery-Hesse

It was all smiles as Dr. Daniella Cookie Elisabeth Heward-Mills, daughter of the Founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, tied the knot with her husband, James Nii-Tetteh Chinery-Hesse, at a posh wedding ceremony in Accra on December 23.

Pictures from the wedding circulating on social media showed the garden wedding being attended by several high-ranking personalities, including the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams; Vice-President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; as well as the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



The wedding ceremony took place at the prestigious Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Center at Mampong.



Check out some of the pictures from the wedding as shared by one of the pastors in attendance, below:

























ID/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.