See the emotional letter Chef Faila's husband wrote on a cake for her

The Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul Razak, who is currently attempting the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, has received tremendous support from her husband who has stood by her since she started this historic feat.

After crossing 144 hours of cooking continuously, her husband, Lt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, demonstrated his belief and support for her by sending her a cake with words of love and encouragement.



The words, which are actually letters to her, have got many on social media to heap praises on him.



He wrote: “Hi Babes…



I know you to be a winner.



Do not fear, come next week; you will be victorious and be laughing about this.



You have always made winning a habit of yours, therefore I doubt this time would be any different.

Finish hard for Adriel. This is to a future of success and endless adventures and opportunities. Remember I promised never leaving your side; this challenge can’t make my promise change.



Love you, FC.”



Chef Faila has currently surpassed the initial 150 hours she had intended to cook for.



According to GhPage.com, Chef Faila and her husband got married on November 1, 2020, in a glamorous wedding ceremony.



In the course of the cook-a-thon, Chef Faila’s husband granted an interview with Gossip 24TV to share insights into what went into the preparations for the challenge.





