Sergio Mendes: Grammy-winning Brazilian music legend dies at 83

Sergio Mendes

Source: Apnews

Sergio Mendes, the iconic Brazilian musician renowned for his 1966 hit "Mas Que Nada," died on September 5, 2024, at 83 after battling long COVID. Mendes, a key figure in popularizing Bossa Nova and Brazilian music globally, was celebrated for his Grammy-winning career and influential performances.





