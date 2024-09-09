Entertainment

Sergio Mendes: Grammy-winning Brazilian music legend dies at 83

Sergio Mends Sergio Mendes

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: Apnews

Sergio Mendes, the iconic Brazilian musician renowned for his 1966 hit "Mas Que Nada," died on September 5, 2024, at 83 after battling long COVID.

Sergio Mendes, the iconic Brazilian musician renowned for his 1966 hit "Mas Que Nada," died on September 5, 2024, at 83 after battling long COVID. Mendes, a key figure in popularizing Bossa Nova and Brazilian music globally, was celebrated for his Grammy-winning career and influential performances.



Source: Apnews