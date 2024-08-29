Lifestyle

Seven Things You Need To Know About A Brazilian Butt Lift

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: plasticsurgery.org

The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) has faced safety concerns due to a high mortality rate, but improved techniques and surgeon education have made it safer. Risks involve fat embolism, but injecting fat above the gluteal muscle has reduced complications. Proper patient selection and careful recovery are crucial for success.

Source: plasticsurgery.org