Shatta Bandle explains why he chose to take off his newly fixed teeth

Shatta Bandle

Source: 3news

Shatta Bandle, the social media sensation, has recently explained why he removed the new teeth he had fixed just weeks ago.

After going viral for getting his teeth fixed at Charisma Dental Care in Accra, he surprised fans by reverting to his previous look.



Speaking on Showbiz 360 with Giovani Caleb, Bandle revealed that he only fixed his teeth to prove critics wrong, demonstrating that he could afford it.

He admitted to spending money on the procedure just to make a point, but has since removed the new teeth and kept them in his shower.



