Shatta Wale attributes fan sadness and jealousy to spiritual influence from his colleagues

Acclaimed Dancehall king, Shatta Wale

Ghanaian music sensation Shatta Wale sparked controversy by suggesting that the sadness and jealousy displayed by fans of his colleagues are the result of spiritual influence transferred from their favorite artists.

Shatta Wale, known for his candid and often provocative remarks, took to his official Facebook account to express his views on the behavior of some fans. The post, which has since garnered significant attention, delves into the realm of spirituality and wealth comparison between him and his colleagues.



In his statement, Shatta Wale remarked, "I pity them cuz spiritually their fav’s transferred the spirit of sadness and jealousy into them so they take it everywhere with them. It’s not my fault your fav is not rich like me bro… I be self-made and your fav is a china made sorry pains. Dem brainwash u oooooo."

The assertion implies a belief that the emotional state of fans, particularly those exhibiting sadness and jealousy towards him, is influenced by the music and persona of their favorite artists. Furthermore, Shatta Wale juxtaposes his self-made status and financial success with what he perceives as the inferiority of other artists and their followers.



The post has sparked mixed reactions among netizens, with some applauding Shatta Wale's candidness while others criticize the statement for its divisive nature. Several fans of other artists have expressed offense at the implication that their emotions are controlled or influenced by external forces.