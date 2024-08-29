Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to a Dancehall battle for supremacy

Menu ›
Entertainment
Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale has thrown a challenge at Stonebwoy to meet him at the Accra Sports Stadium for a battle to prove who is supreme in the Dancehall Game.
Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale has thrown a challenge at Stonebwoy to meet him at the Accra Sports Stadium for a battle to prove who is supreme in the Dancehall Game. Shatta Wale who made this known in a post shared via social media, remarked that if Stonebwoy rejects the offer, then he is a reggae artiste.
Source: Mynewsgh