Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to a Dancehall battle for supremacy

Shatta Wale and Stonebowy

Source: Mynewsgh

Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale has thrown a challenge at Stonebwoy to meet him at the Accra Sports Stadium for a battle to prove who is supreme in the Dancehall Game. Shatta Wale who made this known in a post shared via social media, remarked that if Stonebwoy rejects the offer, then he is a reggae artiste.





