Shatta Wale cracks the code to success in Ghana; opens up to the youth

Shatta Wale Clashes Arnold United Showbiz 1068x629 Shatta Wale

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, urged Ghana's youth to focus on self-reliance and personal growth in a recent social media post. He emphasized avoiding idle chatter, sharing his journey of success without a record label, despite facing challenges in the music industry.



Source: Mynewsgh