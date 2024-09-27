Shatta Wale cracks the code to success in Ghana; opens up to the youth

Menu ›
Entertainment
Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Dancehall artist Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, urged Ghana's youth to focus on self-reliance and personal growth in a recent social media post. He emphasized avoiding idle chatter, sharing his journey of success without a record label, despite facing challenges in the music industry.
