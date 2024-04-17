Shatta Wale given 7 days to apologize for mockery against Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) has issued an ultimatum to Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, demanding an apology within seven days for his disparaging remarks directed at fellow artiste Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale's remarks, made in a viral video where he mocked Stonebwoy's disability, have drawn strong condemnation from the GSPD. In response, the society expects Wale to retract his comments and issue an apology to all individuals with disabilities.



President of the GSPD, Mathhew Annor, emphasized that failure to comply within the stipulated time will result in legal action. Annor further explained that discussions with Shatta Wale's PR representative have taken place to address the situation.



The GSPD highlighted that derogatory comments about disabilities are punishable under Ghana's Disability Act 715 and urged Shatta Wale to remove the offensive video from social media.



In condemning Shatta Wale's behavior, the GSPD labeled his comments as "irresponsible" and emphasized the need for societal denouncement of such behavior from public figures.