Shatta Wale lands in London for Medikal’s O2 Indigo concert

Shatta Wale's arrival at the airport in London

Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has touched down in London ahead of the much-anticipated O2 Indigo Concert hosted by Medikal.

Known for his dynamic performances, Shatta Wale arrived at Heathrow Airport with his team, led by media personality Sammy Flex.



The concert, scheduled for Saturday, May 3, 2024, is already stirring significant excitement among fans.



Footage from GhanaWeekend captures Medikal warmly welcoming Shatta Wale upon his arrival at the airport.



With Shatta Wale's electrifying stage presence and Medikal's lyrical prowess, the concert promises an unforgettable experience.

Anticipate a packed O2 Indigo as fans eagerly await this historic musical rendezvous.



