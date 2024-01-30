Shatta Wale lauds new manager Sammy Flex's impact

Shatta Wale and his manager Sammy Flex

The acclaimed Dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale, has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his new manager, Sammy Baah Flex, in steering his career forward.

Having officially appointed entertainment pundit and presener Sammy Flex as his manager in September 2023, Shatta Wale acknowledges the journey has not been devoid of challenges. However, he commends Sammy Baah Flex's dedication and work ethic, taking to social media to shower accolades on him.



In a recent Facebook post dated Sunday, January 28th, Shatta Wale disclosed how Sammy Flex's proactive approach has propelled him to new heights in his craft.



"This my manager Dey manage me papa. Every weekend, video shoot eiii…something I am not used to," Shatta Wale said.

Encouraging his loyal "Shatta movement" fanbase to acknowledge Sammy Flex's contributions, Shatta Wale emphasized his manager's pivotal role in his artistic endeavors.



Meanwhile, Sammy Flex, in a recent interview, challenged misconceptions surrounding the complexity of managing Shatta Wale. He asserted that understanding Shatta Wale's vision and supporting his ideas are key to effective management.



"Managing Shatta Wale is not that difficult if you understand him. It depends on the individual handling him, you just have to understand him and support his ideas. His private life is not my business and if there is mutual respect, you can work with him for a very long time," Sammy Flex said.