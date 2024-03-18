Shatta Wale narrates how his collaboration with Beyoncé happened

Shatta wale with Beyoncé

Shatta Wale, the Ghanaian dancehall sensation, recently shared his remarkable encounter with Beyoncé, revealing the surprising journey that led to their collaboration.

In an interview with Kafui Dey on GTV, Shatta Wale recounted how his godfather, Leslie, based in the USA, initially informed him about the opportunity.



"Leslie called and said I want you to speak to a member from Beyoncé’s team," Shatta Wale recalled. "At first, I couldn’t believe it when he mentioned Beyoncé. But when they sent me the song to listen to, I was stunned. They had actually sent it to me, and Beyoncé had sung it herself."



Reflecting on his experience working with Beyoncé, Shatta Wale expressed admiration for her professionalism and hospitality. "The way Beyoncé received me on the first day was great," he said. "She looked like a normal African woman, very courteous. It was unbelievable."



Shatta Wale also praised the team's handling of the collaboration, noting Beyoncé's personal involvement in ensuring his satisfaction throughout the process.

"After shooting every scene, she would come and ask if it is okay with me," he revealed. "She even expressed interest in visiting Ghana, as she is loved by everyone here."



The collaboration, featuring Shatta Wale on the song "Already," remains a significant achievement for him. "When Beyoncé saw me, she said she loved my vocals," he shared. "I felt so happy because on her album, I am the only one who did a song with her."



Despite the success of the collaboration, Shatta Wale humorously confessed to being so overwhelmed by the experience that he didn't take a bath for a week afterward.



The song 'Already', released three years ago, continues to be a hit, showcasing the enduring impact of their collaboration.