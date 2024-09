Shatta Wale and his fan

Source: 3news

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has pledged GHC200,000 to support Samuel Akonnor, a fan with special needs who appeared on TV3's Day Show.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has pledged GHC200,000 to support Samuel Akonnor, a fan with special needs who appeared on TV3's Day Show. The pledge followed Akonnor's heartfelt interview and his desire to meet Wale, leading the artist to offer both financial support and an upcoming meeting.





Read full article