Shatta Wale reveals unconventional spiritual practice

Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, has revealed his unique method of seeking protection through scripture, stating that he employs unconventional means to manifest the word of God in his life.

Similar to the approach advocated by Jamaican Reggae icon, Steel Pulse, who encouraged fans to ‘Chant a Psalm a day,’ Shatta Wale has taken his spiritual practices to a new level by incorporating the physical act of bathing with soaked Psalms.



Explaining his ritual, Shatta Wale elaborated that Psalm 35 serves as a powerful source of solace during challenging times, often becoming a shield against life's adversities. He confessed to tearing out the specific chapter, soaking it in water, and incorporating it into his bathing routine.



In an interview on GTV, the Shatta Wale emphasized the significance of Psalm 35 in his life, describing it as a guiding force and a potent weapon against life's attacks.

Despite acknowledging that his practice might appear unconventional to some, Shatta Wale urged his fans not to be swayed by his methods, emphasizing the importance of individual beliefs and adherence to personal doctrines.



Addressing concerns raised by friends regarding the perceived desecration of the Bible, Shatta Wale reiterated his commitment to internalizing the word of God, emphasizing that his actions are motivated by a desire to embody divine teachings rather than disrespect for the scripture.