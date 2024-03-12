Shatta Wale's performance at 13th African Games defended by manager amid criticism

Shatta Wale

Sammy Flex, the manager of the renowned Dancehall artist Shatta Wale, has stepped forward to defend Shatta Wale's performance at the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games, despite facing criticism for miming.

Shatta Wale, alongside Ghanaian artist King Promise and South African artist Kemo Mpela, took the stage at the esteemed African Games opening ceremony held on Wednesday, March 8, at the University of Ghana Stadium.



Critics scrutinized Shatta Wale for lip-syncing during his live performance, suggesting that a live band would have enhanced the experience. However, Sammy Flex has shed light on the rationale behind the decision.



In a statement posted on X, Sammy Flex asserted that there were explicit discussions with the event organizers regarding the preferred performance style beforehand.



"Miming was precisely what the organizers envisioned for the impact they aimed to achieve," Sammy Flex explained. He emphasized that the renowned Dancehall artist delivered exactly as per the plan, resulting in a well-received performance.

"The team responsible for the commencement of the All African Games had a clear vision for the performance. After extensive discussions with Shatta Movement, Shatta Wale, and his team were briefed on the requirements for the desired impact. Shatta Wale delivered precisely what was requested," Sammy Flex elaborated.



He also extended his congratulations to the "Ayoo" hitmaker for delivering a spectacular performance: "Congratulations on this remarkable opening. Africa and all Shatta Movement fans worldwide are proud of your achievements. #konekt."



