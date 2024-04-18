Shatta Wale stands firm, declines apology to physically disabled society

Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale remains unapologetic towards the Ghana Society of Physically Disabled (GSPD) after controversy over remarks mocking Stonebwoy's disability.

In response to the GSPD's demand for an apology and retraction, Shatta Wale, in a viral video, refused to comply and questioned the society's intentions.



"You can't create a problem for me, I am a problem myself," the musician asserted, criticizing the society's request.









The GSPD had previously cautioned Shatta Wale and urged him to retract his comments, citing legal repercussions under the Disability Act 715.



Reacting to Shatta Wale's behavior, the GSPD condemned the remarks as "primitive" and called for public condemnation of the artist's actions.