Shatta Wale started it all on 'By the Fireside' as a gong gong beater - Maame Dokono

Maame Dokono

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has revealed her significant influence on the success journeys of numerous Ghanaians during her esteemed acting tenure.

Speaking on Happy FM, she disclosed her altruism transcended entertainment to aid individuals in diverse sectors, including corporate and medical fields.



Although not delving into specifics, Maame Dokono mentioned Asamoah Gyan, the iconic Ghanaian footballer, and Shatta Wale, the celebrated musician, as beneficiaries of her assistance.



"I've supported many in this nation. Asamoah Gyan and Shatta Wale are among them. Shatta Wale, at one juncture, came under my tutelage. Some beneficiaries are professionals in banking and medicine, among others. My aim was to alleviate suffering," she revealed.

In a 2018 TV3 interview, Maame Dokono elaborated on her pivotal role in nurturing Shatta Wale's talent, noting her provision of opportunities on the popular show "By The Fire Side."



"Shatta Wale began as a gong-gong beater on By the Fireside... he's just one of the numerous individuals I've assisted," she expounded.