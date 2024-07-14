Shatta Wale takes on Gyankroma Akufo-Addo over last-minute creative arts card

Shatta Wale

Source: Mynewsgh

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale criticized Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, head of Ghana's Creative Arts Agency, for proposing a creative arts card to facilitate artist visas.

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale criticized Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, head of Ghana's Creative Arts Agency, for proposing a creative arts card to facilitate artist visas. He accused her of political posturing, claiming the government's late implementation aims to gain favor before exiting office, dismissing it as empty promises and misuse of taxpayer funds.





Read full article