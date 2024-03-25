Shatta Wale urges support for Funny Face in his trying times

Shatta Wale and Funny Face

Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale has voiced concerns, stating that Funny Face's hardships extend beyond personal relationships, shedding light on systemic issues within the creative industry.

In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale emphasized the need for the creative arts sector to address underlying problems causing distress, urging for openness and assistance.



"What's happening to Funny Face isn't solely a marital issue; it's indicative of deeper systemic challenges within our creative industries," he said.



The comedian and actor, Funny Face, was involved in a car accident in Kasoa, Central Region, on March 24, 2024, further exacerbating his ongoing challenges.

Videos circulating on social media depict eyewitnesses attending to the actor following the accident, with casualties reportedly taken to the hospital.



Funny Face's struggles, particularly regarding access to his children amid disputes with his ex-girlfriend, have been a focal point in recent weeks. The comedian's public battle with depression has also garnered attention, with his recent outburst preceding the accident indicating a desire to move forward from his predicament.