Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Shenseea lends a helping hand to St. Elizabeth residents affected by Hurricane Beryl

FB IMG 1720347637985 Shenseea

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dancehall sensation Shenseea is giving back to her community in a big way. The artist has announced plans to assist residents of St. Elizabeth affected by Hurricane Beryl, which caused widespread damage and displacement in the parish.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live