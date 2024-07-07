Shenseea lends a helping hand to St. Elizabeth residents affected by Hurricane Beryl

Dancehall sensation Shenseea is giving back to her community in a big way. The artist has announced plans to assist residents of St. Elizabeth affected by Hurricane Beryl, which caused widespread damage and displacement in the parish.

Shenseea, known for her chart-topping hits and energetic performances, has always been passionate about giving back to her community.



She has consistently used her platform to support various causes, and this latest initiative is no exception.



The artist has partnered with local organizations to provide aid to those affected by the hurricane.



Her team will be distributing food, water, and other essential items to families in need.



Shenseea is also urging her fans and fellow artists to join her in supporting the relief efforts.

She believes that together, they can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected.



"I want to use my platform to help those in need," Shenseea said in a statement.



"I know that together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our brothers and sisters in St. Elizabeth."



“Guys, we’re loading up the truck to come to St. Elizabeth tomorrow.



We a come help who we can help, OK?” Shenseea said in an Instagram story.

Residents of St. Elizabeth have expressed their gratitude for Shenseea's kindness and generosity. "We are so thankful for Shenseea's support," said one resident. "Her assistance will go a long way in helping us recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl."



Shenseea's philanthropic efforts are a testament to her commitment to giving back to her community.



Her assistance will undoubtedly bring relief and hope to those affected by Hurricane Beryl.



