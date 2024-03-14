Shirley Frimpong Manso offers insightful advice on dealing with criticism

Shirley Frimpong Manso

Ghanaian filmmaker, Shirley Frimpong Manso, has offered valuable advice on handling criticism, particularly the negative kind.

She emphasized the importance of focusing on one's creative vision and goals, rather than paying undue attention to negative feedback.



Drawing from her extensive experience in the entertainment industry, Manso, known for her acclaimed films, understands the challenges of public scrutiny. In an exclusive interview with Doreen Avio, CEO of Sparrow Productions, she stressed the need to ignore harmful messages on social media, often directed at media personalities.



"You have to learn the act of closing your ears... It is one of the toughest lessons I learnt over the past few years," Manso remarked, urging individuals to concentrate on the positives rather than dwelling on negatives.

While cautioning against the influence of social media, Manso advised users to be discerning about the content they engage with. "When it comes to social media, we have to turn it off at some point... I don’t live or abide by the ‘rules’ of social media," she added.



Manso highlighted that hurtful messages sometimes originate from unknown individuals or children, urging people not to let them affect their well-being. Recounting an experience where she discovered a negative comment came from a child, she emphasized the importance of not taking social media too seriously.



She emphasized the need to disconnect from social media when necessary, reiterating the importance of prioritizing mental well-being over online negativity.