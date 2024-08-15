Watch 'Shopaholic' Episode 6 – Must-Have Fashion Accessories For Every Woman: KieKie's

Shopping Spree At Pink Perfection



Episode 6 poster



Looking for the best fashion accessories? Join KIEKIE on a fun shopping spree at Pink



Perfection! From luxury items to everyday wear, KIEKIE finds the perfect accessories to make



your outfits stand out. Watch as she explores the store, picks the best pieces, and shares her

styling tips.



“Shopaholic”, takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos.



KieKie, the charismatic host explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing



valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her



favorite picks, offering an insider's perspective on each location. The series captures her candid

reactions to the city's eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the



metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a



dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie's final selections.



Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to



explore Abuja, and Season 3 we’re coming to your country, city or town. Don’t forget to let our

Host know the shopping plugs in your area. Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide



Media's YouTube channel. Make sure you subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series.



You don't want to miss a thing! Get ready to shop along and discover the best of Nigeria's vibrant



retail landscape!



Weekly episodes are also available in French





Read full article