Shopaholic Episode 7 – KieKie’s Fashion Haul at ALDO & MOBOS: Must-Have Shoes & Accessories!

Join KieKie as she takes us on an exciting shopping spree at ALDO and Mobos Lagos! From

stylish shoes to must-have accessories, watch her pick out the best items for every occasion. Get



ready for some serious fashion inspiration!



“Shopaholic”, takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos.



KieKie, the charismatic host explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing



valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her



favorite picks, offering an insider's perspective on each location. The series captures her candid

reactions to the city's eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the



metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a



dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie's final selections.



Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to



explore Abuja, and Season 3 we’re coming to your country, city or town. Don’t forget to let our



Host know the shopping plugs in your area. Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide

Media's YouTube channel. Make sure you subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series.



You don't want to miss a thing! Get ready to shop along and discover the best of Nigeria's vibrant



retail landscape!



Weekly episodes are also available in French







Read full article