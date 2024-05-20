Showboy reveals operating drug business during prison sentence

Showboy

Sam Safo, famously known as ‘Showboy,’ has disclosed his involvement in running an illicit drug business throughout his six-year confinement in a US penitentiary.

During a candid conversation with Fiifi Pratt, Showboy detailed his experience as a drug dealer, emphasizing the substantial profits reaped from peddling various narcotics within the prison confines.



Highlighting the exorbitant markups within the prison economy, Showboy revealed that drug prices soared to levels unimaginable on the outside, sometimes reaching a thousandfold increase.



He positioned himself as a significant figure in the prison's drug trade, boasting of his prowess as the go-to dealer catering to inmates with the means and knowledge to navigate the underground market.



Despite the lucrativeness of his enterprise, Showboy spoke of the constant perils he faced, including frequent thefts by fellow inmates and the relentless need to safeguard his merchandise.

Concealing his stash within his clothing didn't shield him from the ever-present threat of theft, leading to inevitable confrontations and leaving him with scars as testament to his struggles.



Describing the prison environment as one of perpetual vigilance, Showboy recounted the necessity for constant shifts to fend off theft, where sleep itself became a risky endeavor.



He shed light on the nocturnal activities of Mexican inmates, who were notorious for selling knives, with the sound of sharpening blades serving as a constant backdrop to prison nights.



Showboy admitted to procuring knives from them, amassing a collection of about twenty during his time behind bars.