Shugatiti recounts being raped by ‘social media friend’

Shugatiti, formerly known as Abena Serwaa Frimpong, disclosed being raped while seeking accommodation after eviction.

She recounted being taken advantage of by a social media acquaintance while asleep, seeking a place to store her belongings.



The incident occurred when she was 18 years old and not well-known.

Despite not pressing charges or revealing the perpetrator's identity, she expressed deep sadness and highlighted the vulnerability of women in such situations.



Shugatiti emphasized that the experience was traumatic and criticized the perpetrator's actions, reflecting on the ordeal with a mix of sorrow and resignation.



