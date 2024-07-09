Entertainment

Sinach’s Victory Sounds Concert Sells Out OVO Wembley Arena in London

SInach Concert Avance Media4.jpeg Sinach

Tue, 9 Jul 2024

Sinach's Victory Sounds concert at London's OVO Wembley Arena, powered by Gosgem, sold out on July 6, 2024, drawing global fans for a night of worship and music.

Sinach's Victory Sounds concert at London's OVO Wembley Arena, powered by Gosgem, sold out on July 6, 2024, drawing global fans for a night of worship and music. The event featured Sinach's hits like "Way Maker," uniting thousands in a spiritual and musical celebration, marking a milestone in her career.



