Sinach’s Victory Sounds Concert Sells Out OVO Wembley Arena in London

Sinach's Victory Sounds concert at London's OVO Wembley Arena, powered by Gosgem, sold out on July 6, 2024, drawing global fans for a night of worship and music. The event featured Sinach's hits like "Way Maker," uniting thousands in a spiritual and musical celebration, marking a milestone in her career.





