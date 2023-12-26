Sing-a-thon: Here's what happened when Nigel Gaisie and Akuapem Polo showed up to support Asantewaa

Nigel Gaisie at the singathon grounds with Akuapem Polo

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Giasie, and Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Polo were spotted at Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s sing-a-thon grounds to rally their support behind the singer.

On the evening of December 25, 2023, the Akwaaba Village where the event is being hosted was filled with Ghanaian celebrities such as Kwami Eugene, Shatta Wale, Fella Makafui, and Nana Ama McBrown, to show their support for the female journalist and entrepreneur.



A video shared on Facebook by Caleb Nii Boye captured the prophet and the actress exchanging pleasantries.



The reactions from Akuapem Polo upon seeing the man of God tell that she was surprised Nigel Gaisie graced the occasion with his presence.



Afua Asantewaa Aduonum declared intentions to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.



The event began on December 24, 2023, and is scheduled to end on December 27, 2023.

The first attempt was broken by Sunil Waghmare. She is currently the longest-singing marathon winner. She achieved this in 2012 when she sang for 105 hours.



