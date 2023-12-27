Sing-a-thon: Meet Afua Asantewaa’s husband, her ‘number one cheerleader’

Afua Asantewaa’s husband has been spotted at the sing-a-thon grounds, supporting his wife during the early hours of Wednesday, when the crowd has not started mounting up yet.

The gentleman was seen in his wife’s T-shirt holding a placard with the inscription ‘More strength Afua’.



He stood before his wife’s ‘performing space’, waving the placard as she smiled and waved back.



An unidentified woman was captured in the background heaping praises on Afua’s husband, for gracefully honouring his wife.



Prior to this development, Afua’s husband has been captured severally in the company of his in-laws, leading the support team for the feat.



Meanwhile, Afua Asantewaa’s brother is confident that she can attain the 117-hour set mark.

“We are poised to break the record and set a new record. So, I’ll encourage each and everyone at home to come and support this agenda and let’s all support the flag of Ghana because it hasn’t been easy. From 24th till now, it has not had rest not for a minute,” he exclusively told GhanaWebTV.



Afua Asantewaa enters day four of sing-a-thon



Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has currently surpassed the halfway mark of her attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing marathon by an individual.



She entered into the third day of the sing-a-thon and has so far done over 80 hours, which is more than half short of Sunil Waghmar’s 105-hour record.



