Singer Sabrina Carpenter breaks UK chart record

Sabrina Carpenter

Source: BBC

Sabrina Carpenter, the US singer, has set a new UK chart record by holding both the number one ("Please Please Please") and number two ("Espresso") spots simultaneously for three consecutive weeks.

This achievement makes her the first female artist to do so.



"Please Please Please" maintained the top position, while "Espresso" held onto second place, despite slightly higher streaming numbers.



Both songs are part of Carpenter's upcoming album "Short ‘n Sweet," due in August.

This feat was last accomplished by The Beatles in the 1960s.



Carpenter's success follows recent chart-topping performances by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran in previous years.



