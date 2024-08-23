Singer wins £20k payout from music company

Troi Irons

Source: BBC

American singer Troi Irons won £20,000 from an employment tribunal after 3tone Music failed to pay his agreed wages, left him asking for money, and evicted him from his flat.

American singer Troi Irons won £20,000 from an employment tribunal after 3tone Music failed to pay his agreed wages, left him asking for money, and evicted him from his flat. Despite working for the company, he had no formal contract and was unaware of his holiday rights.





Read full article