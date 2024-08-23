Singer wins £20k payout from music company

Menu ›
Entertainment
Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: BBC
American singer Troi Irons won £20,000 from an employment tribunal after 3tone Music failed to pay his agreed wages, left him asking for money, and evicted him from his flat.
American singer Troi Irons won £20,000 from an employment tribunal after 3tone Music failed to pay his agreed wages, left him asking for money, and evicted him from his flat. Despite working for the company, he had no formal contract and was unaware of his holiday rights.
Source: BBC