Sis Afia slams Ghana Music Awards for snubbing her

Sista Afia

Ghanaian songstress, Sis Afia, has taken a bold stand against what she perceives as undervaluation of her music career within the Ghanaian music industry, especially concerning the prestigious Ghana Music Awards.

In a recent Facebook post on Sunday, March 31, 2024, she expressed frustration, alleging that her significant contributions to the music scene are consistently disregarded and sidelined by the organizers of the Ghana Music Awards.



Despite her well-established presence in the Ghanaian music scene, with chart-topping hits like “Jeje” and “Weather”, Sis Afia believes that her impact on the industry merits greater acknowledgment. She voiced her disappointment, stating that despite her relentless dedication and hard work, she often finds herself overlooked in favor of other artists during the country's premier music awards.



Sis Afia highlighted the snub of her hit song, ‘Asuoden’, which failed to secure a nomination despite its widespread popularity in 2021.

Further adding to her grievances, the singer revealed her awareness of musicians being nominated for awards without formally submitting their nominations.



Expressing her dismay, Sis Afia questioned whether she had offended anyone within the Ghana Music Awards hierarchy, lamenting the lack of recognition for her efforts. Despite her frustration, she emphasized her long-standing respect for the awards scheme and her reluctance to step on anyone's toes.