Sister Derby criticises apology from lady who danced with Omah Lay at London concert

Sister Derby

Deborah Vanessa, known as Sister Derby, has voiced her disapproval regarding the apology issued by the lady who danced provocatively with Omah Lay at his concert.

Expressing her stance, Deborah Vanessa highlighted that the lady, known as Jess, is not bound by marital commitments and therefore shouldn't feel obligated to uphold loyalty to her boyfriend present at the event.



In a post shared via X, Deborah Vanessa lamented, "E pain me waaa say the Omah Lay concert girl come out to explain. Kai. Dancing k3k3. Youngins, not married, but taking this thing World Cup. Simple entertainment. Jamaicans will be laughing. Boys will cheat publicly and not ever dare apologise publicly. The girl do yawa by apologising in my opinion."





Jess, in response to the public attention garnered by her erotic dance with Omah Lay, publicly apologized to her boyfriend through a video. She clarified that she had prior discussions with her boyfriend about the possibility of going on stage if called upon, a practice common at Omah Lay's concerts – an arrangement her boyfriend allegedly accepted without objections.



In her statement, Jess conveyed her surprise at the widespread attention her actions received, expressing her initial lack of anticipation regarding the extent of its impact.