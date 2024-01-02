Entertainment

Social media users spot similarity between EL's 'Koko' and Dadju's 'Kitoko'

EL, Dadju E.L, Dadju

Tue, 2 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A song by Congolese-French singer, Dadju, has sparked controversy on social media for its resemblance to a song by Ghanaian rapper, EL.

The song, titled Kitoko, was released in 2018 and became popular on Tiktok among francophone African users.

However, some Ghanaians noticed that the song sounded very much like EL's 'Koko,' which came out in 2016.

The song, which is sung in French, has the same melody and rhythm as EL's Koko, which is sung in Twi and English.

The song also has a similar theme of praising a beautiful woman.

The song has 14 million views on YouTube, while EL's Koko has 4 million views.

Some netizens have suggested that Dadju might have sampled EL's song with his consent, while others have accused him of plagiarism.

Neither EL nor Dadju have respond to the issue yet.







