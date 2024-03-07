Socrate Safo refutes notion that creatives in political roles lack influence to impact the industry

Socrate Safo

Socrate Safo, a renowned film Producer and Director, has dispelled the prevailing notion that creatives in political roles lack the influence to impact the industry.

Serving as the Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Safo argued that the issue lies in the inadequate dissemination of information about their achievements to industry stakeholders.



In a recent Graphic Showbiz X Dialogue series, Safo emphasized that despite the misconception, creatives in political positions are not failures, and much is transpiring behind the scenes.

He cited instances such as the National Theatre collaborating with creatives, sharing production costs to facilitate successful events and alleviate financial burdens.



He also pointed to the transformation of Ghanaian comedians' image from condemnation to widespread recognition, attributing it to a creative in government supporting their initiatives.