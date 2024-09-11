Entertainment

Entertainment
0

‘Sometimes, reflect on the wisdom in Kinaata’s ‘Obi nya way3’ song’ – Otumfuo tells Ghanaians

Koff Kinaata Kofi Kinaata

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian highlife musician Kofi Kinaata is thrilled after Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II urged Ghanaians to reflect on the wisdom in his song “Susuka” during a Ghana Bar Association conference.

Source: 3news