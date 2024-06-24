Entertainment

Song Theft: I didn’t like what Team Eternity told my husband – Tiwaa Rockson Of Hallelujah Voices

Mabel Tiwaa Rockson

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

In a recent interview on Kumasi's Hello FM, Kwame Mickey, producer of the original "Defe Defe" song, expressed dismay over Team Eternity's handling of copyright issues.

He demanded compensation for what he claims is their unauthorized sampling of his past work.

Meanwhile, Mabel Tiwaa Rockson from Hallelujah Voices criticized Team Eternity for not approaching her earlier regarding a potential remix.

She felt offended by their suggestion to handle the matter differently because of their Christian beliefs.

Mickey emphasized his intention to pursue the matter further, underscoring his dissatisfaction with the group's actions.

