Songs must inform, educate, or entertain - Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata stresses the importance of music serving a meaningful purpose, emphasizing that songs lacking informative, educational, or entertaining elements are simply wasting listeners' time.

Speaking on Class FM's Class Xtra, Kinaata discussed his commitment to crafting music with depth and substance.



During the interview, Kinaata shared insights into his upcoming project, including his latest single "Effiekuma Broken Heart," which resonated deeply with Ghanaian audiences.



He expressed his belief that music should evoke emotion, whether laughter or tears, and should contribute positively to listeners' lives.



Addressing questions about the personal inspiration behind "Effiekuma Broken Heart," Kinaata affirmed his focus on depicting real-life experiences, including the joys and pains of love.

He emphasized the importance of authenticity and relatability in his music, ensuring it remains accessible and relevant to his audience.



Kinaata's forthcoming EP, set for release on May 10th, promises a diverse range of tracks, showcasing his versatility as both a singer and rapper.



With notable features absent, Kinaata continues his tradition of working independently, maintaining creative control over his projects.