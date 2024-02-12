Soul B Flex reiterates need for perseverance in new single “Tomorrow”

SoulB Flex's "Tomorrow" Cover art

Developing Afrobeat musician, SoulB Flex has yet again put out an electrifying release that promises to captivate his musical audiences across board.

Following the success of his previous hit "Hosanna," which made waves across streaming platforms, SoulB Flex continues to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.



Known for his motivational lyrics, SoulB's upcoming release titled "TOMORROW" is set to inspire and uplift listeners from all walks of life.



"TOMORROW" is SoulB's latest offering, a testament to his growth as an artist and a reflection of the world around him.



Produced by Skillisbeatz, one of Ghana's finest producers, the track seamlessly blends infectious beats with SoulB's trademark introspective lyrics.



With "TOMORROW," SoulB invites listeners on a journey of hope and perseverance, reminding them that even in the face of adversity, there is always a brighter tomorrow on the horizon.

This would be SoulB's follow-up to his single "Hosanna." It features SoulB's signature blend of Afrobeat rhythms and inspiring lyrics.A rallying cry for resilience and optimism in uncertain times and is expected to resonate with fans of Afrobeat and motivational music alike.About SoulB Flex:

SoulB is a visionary artist whose music transcends borders and cultures. With a unique blend of Afrobeat rhythms and soulful melodies, SoulB has carved out a niche for himself as a beacon of positivity and resilience in the music scene. His ability to craft meaningful and relatable lyrics has earned him a dedicated following.



Streaming Link



