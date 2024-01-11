South African DJ Black Coffee hospitalized after injuries sustained during flight to Argentina

Black Coffee is a South African DJ and record producer

South African DJ and record producer Black Coffee is reportedly recovering from injuries he suffered during a flight due to air turbulence.

Reports say the incident occurred when he was on his way to perform at a club in Mar Del Plata, a resort city in Argentina.



The DJ was hospitalized after the incident.



Black Coffee's management team described the incident as "severe" and said it caused him "some injuries".



Mute, the club where he was supposed to perform, released a statement quoted by local media, saying he "received severe blows to his body".



Black Coffee's plane, which was flying from Florianopolis, a city in Brazil, on Sunday, had to make an emergency landing at an airport in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay.

His team said on X on Wednesday that "Black Coffee is positive and healing well despite the challenges".



Many South Africans have shown their support and concern for the artist on social media.



"Get well soon Black Coffee. You have done so much to uplift South African music and take it to the world," Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said on X.



The 47-year-old artist, whose real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, is one of the most successful and influential entertainers in Africa.



He made history by winning a Grammy in the dance/electronic album category in 2022 and selling out the famous Madison Square Garden venue in New York last October.

