Wizkid

Source: vanguardngr

Spotify marked the 10th anniversary of Wizkid’s hit "Ojuelegba" on Tuesday.

Since its 2014 release, the song has amassed over 55 million streams.



Spotify celebrated with a special film highlighting its impact and the global rise of Afrobeats.

Top streaming countries include the U.S., U.K., and Nigeria.



Read full article