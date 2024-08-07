Stanbic Bank revives jazz spirit with ‘An evening with Tumi’

If you ever doubted that the spirit of jazz music among Ghanaians was still alive and well-nurtured, the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill at Ridge in Accra on Sunday evening was a resounding testament to the enduring passion Ghanaians have for the genre.

This vibrant scene was set by Stanbic Bank Ghana, which hosted “An Evening with Tumi: Classical, Jazz, Soul & Gospel,” an event that serenaded music lovers and jazz connoisseurs and offered a truly memorable experience.



Tumi is an ensemble of self-taught musicians blazing a trail in jazz, opera, and gospel music in Ghana.



Through initiatives like these, Stanbic Bank Ghana is nurturing creativity and championing the artistry that inspires and enriches Ghanaian communities.



Speaking on the motivation for the event, Mawuko Afadzinu, Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank Ghana, said, “This event, along with other initiatives we champion in the creative arts space, is an expression of the bank’s commitment to investing across the arts spectrum – what we call the orange economy. It is a testament to our support for the arts and entertainment industry.”



The evening at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill was a celebration of this rich tradition, highlighting the bank’s ongoing dedication to the arts.



“The arts in Africa are a powerful expression of our creativity and play an integral part in generating a positive narrative with a global impact.

"Our mandate at Stanbic Bank is to support a wide range of initiatives that bolster the industry, and this event is indicative of that commitment,” he added.



Supporting jazz music is not new to Stanbic Bank Ghana. Jazz enthusiasts will recall the annual Stanbic Bank Jazz Festival, which has hosted global and African legends such as Earl Klugh, Bob James, Salif Keita, Richard Bona, and UB40.



The Stanbic Jazz Festival, a musical journey that began in 2014, brings world-class jazz acts to serenade jazz lovers in Ghana.



This festival creates a platform for global legends and local icons to perform together, continuing the tradition of the Standard Bank Group, which consistently blends homegrown talents with international acts at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz in Johannesburg.



By encouraging such creative initiatives, Stanbic Bank Ghana not only nurtures local talent but also enriches the cultural fabric of the community, ensuring that the spirit of jazz – and the arts more broadly – remains vibrant and influential.



