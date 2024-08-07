Entertainment

Stanbic Bank revives jazz spirit with ‘An evening with Tumi’

IMG 20240807 091822 Tumi is an ensemble of self-taught musicians blazing a trail in jazz, opera, and gospel

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

If you ever doubted that the spirit of jazz music among Ghanaians was still alive and well-nurtured, the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill at Ridge in Accra on Sunday evening was a resounding testament to the enduring passion Ghanaians have for the genre.

