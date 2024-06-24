Entertainment

Stars take over Paris for sporty Vogue fashion show

Sabri Carp Sabrina Carpenter was among the celebrities to walk the Vogue World runway

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

Singers, supermodels and sports stars descended on Paris as Vogue World took over a city square and turned it into a runway.

The fashion magazine turned the historic Place Vendôme into a catwalk to celebrate 100 years of French fashion.

A different sport was used as a backdrop for each decade of fashion from the 1920s to the present day - a month before the capital city hosts the Olympic Games.

More than 151 models and 188 athletes took part in the show.

