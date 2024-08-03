Stay out of crime, its not worth it’ – Vybz Kartel

Vybz Kartel

Source: Nkonkonsa

Jamaican reggae star Vybz Kartel, released after 13 years in prison, advised youth to avoid crime, calling imprisonment a waste of life.

Seen leaving jail in a video, Kartel's message was to steer clear of criminal activity.



Ghanaian dancehall artists Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have praised his release and plan to collaborate with him.

Kartel's conviction, for the 2011 murder of Clive Williams, was based on shaky evidence.



