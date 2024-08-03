Entertainment

Stay out of crime, its not worth it’ – Vybz Kartel

Image 2024 08 03 024559692 1068x703.png Vybz Kartel

Sat, 3 Aug 2024 Source: Nkonkonsa

Jamaican reggae star Vybz Kartel, released after 13 years in prison, advised youth to avoid crime, calling imprisonment a waste of life.

Seen leaving jail in a video, Kartel's message was to steer clear of criminal activity.

Ghanaian dancehall artists Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have praised his release and plan to collaborate with him.

Kartel's conviction, for the 2011 murder of Clive Williams, was based on shaky evidence.

Source: Nkonkonsa