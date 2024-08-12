Stick to your man, the other one is neither perfect – Mercy Asiedu to women

Mercy Aseidu

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu Agyemang Duah has advised women to stay committed to their partners, urging them to work through relationship issues rather than seeking new partners. In an interview, she stressed that no partner is perfect and that enduring relationships require patience and commitment.





