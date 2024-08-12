Entertainment

Stick to your man, the other one is neither perfect – Mercy Asiedu to women

IMG 20240812 124107 Mercy Aseidu

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu Agyemang Duah has advised women to stay committed to their partners, urging them to work through relationship issues rather than seeking new partners. In an interview, she stressed that no partner is perfect and that enduring relationships require patience and commitment.



Source: Tigpost