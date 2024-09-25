Stiffer punishment needed to curtail insults against Chiefs – Musician

Ghanaian musician Kweku Darlington has called for stricter penalties to combat the rising trend of insults directed at chiefs and the elderly on social media.

Addressing recent incidents where individuals have publicly disrespected traditional leaders, he emphasized the need for accountability, suggesting that punishing offenders could foster greater respect for elders.



Darlington remarked, “There are no benefits in denigrating a chief or insulting an elder; it invites curses upon oneself.”

He proposed a symbolic punishment, such as requiring offenders to sacrifice several sheep, to deter such behavior.



He believes that visible consequences for disrespectful actions would encourage people to think twice before insulting chiefs and elders, highlighting the importance of maintaining respect within society.



