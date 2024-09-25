Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Stiffer punishment needed to curtail insults against Chiefs – Musician

Kweku Darlington 2.png Kweku Darlington

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Kweku Darlington has called for stricter penalties to combat the rising trend of insults directed at chiefs and the elderly on social media.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live