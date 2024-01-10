Stonebwoy, Afua singathon perform at Black Stars farewell dinner

Dancehall star Stonebwoy delivered a performance at a farewell dinner for the Black Stars ahead of their departure to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.
The event took place at the Golden Beam Hotel in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, had President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in attendance.
The artiste in his remarks spoke about the pride of being in the presence of the president and the team and his joy at being called upon to perform on the night.
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a sing-a-thon record hopeful was also present at the event, she sang the national anthem at the kick-off of the event.
Afua, recently named a tourism ambassador said she was enthused at the opportunity.
"I was privileged to sing the Ghana national anthem for the President of the Republic of Ghana at the Ghana Black Stars farewell dinner powered by the Ghana Football Association and Ghana Tourism Authority at Golden Bean Hotel Kumasi. Go Ghana ???????? Go Ghana Blackstars," she captioned a social media post on January 9.
Also present at the event was the Minister of Sports Mustapha Ussif, members of the Black Stars management and technical teams and other Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials.
In videos sighted by GhanaWeb, Akufo-Addo delivered a farewell address to the team urging them to go and excel in Ivory Coast.
The Black Stars have been camping in Kumasi since last week before playing out a goalless game against Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly.
Ghana is caged in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique while Namibia would also face Tunisia, South Africa and Mali in Group E.
The 2023 AFCON tournament is scheduled for 13th January 2024 to 11th February 2024
I was privileged to sing the Ghana national anthem for the President of the Republic of Ghana at the Ghana Black Stars farewell dinner powered Ghana Football Association and Ghana Tourism Authority at Golden Bean Hotel Kumasi. Go Ghana ???????? Go Ghana Blackstars ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6FSEgEfl09— AFUA ASANTEWAA SINGATHON ???????? (@efiadahemaa) January 9, 2024
A memorable evening with H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo at the Farewell Dinner for the Ghana Black Stars Go Ghana ???????? Go Black Stars ⚽️ Ghana Tourism Authority Ghana Football Association #afuaasantewaasingathon #GuinnessWorldRecord #RecordBreaking pic.twitter.com/BWS477Tenc— AFUA ASANTEWAA SINGATHON ???????? (@efiadahemaa) January 9, 2024
Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
- Watch how Stonebwoy popped champagne to celebrate Black Sherif’s birthday
- Video of Davido 'kissing' Stonebwoy in public causes stir online
- The world would soon stand in awe and respect your gift – Sam George hails Stonebwoy
- Stonebwoy sells out 40,000 capacity Accra Sports Stadium for BHIM Concert 2023
- Watch moment Stonebwoy cried during an interview
- Read all related articles