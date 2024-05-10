Stonebwoy, Nacee, and more to headline TGMA Xperience Concert

Stonebwoy

Cape Coast is gearing up for an unprecedented musical spectacle as Ghana's top artists prepare to take the stage for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Xperience concert on Saturday.

Set to ignite the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium on May 11, 2024, the event promises electrifying performances by industry giants such as Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Nacee, and others.



As a prelude to the main awards ceremony on June 1, 2024, at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre, the TGMA Xperience Concert aims to build anticipation and provide fans with an unforgettable evening of entertainment.



Attendees can expect a celebration of Ghanaian music, culture, and talent, all free of charge thanks to Telecel, ensuring accessibility for all music enthusiasts.

The Xperience Concert, a Telecel Ghana Music Awards staple, consistently draws crowds from across the nation, solidifying its status as a must-attend event.



Organizers, Charterhouse, anticipate the 25th edition of the TGMA to be a landmark celebration, showcasing the incredible diversity and talent within the Ghanaian music industry.