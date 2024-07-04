Stonebwoy advocates civic engagement and education

Stonebwoy

Source: StarrFm

In a recent interview with France 24 English, reggae dancehall artist Stonebwoy underscored civic engagement and education's crucial role in governance.

He stressed the need for citizens to understand their role in public affairs, advocating for greater awareness and participation.



Stonebwoy highlighted his music as a catalyst for social unity and change, particularly addressing African issues.

He called for heightened attention to the challenges faced by African and black communities, emphasizing the need for substantial reforms.



Stonebwoy aims to deepen his impact through education, using his platform to advocate for change in third-world countries, focusing particularly on Africa.



