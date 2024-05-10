Stonebwoy can fill the O2 Arena - Music Executive"

Stonebwoy

Music executive Heavy D believes Stonebwoy has the potential to fill London's iconic O2 Arena with just three to six months of promotion.

Citing Stonebwoy's collaborations with renowned artists like Angelique Kidjo as evidence of his international appeal, Heavy D emphasized the artist's capability to draw massive crowds.



Acknowledging the prowess of other Ghanaian music stars, Heavy D noted that even Shatta Wale could independently command the O2 Arena stage with his hit songs.



However, he expressed reservations about Sarkodie's ability to do so singlehandedly, suggesting that it might require broader mass appeal.



Highlighting the difference between singers and rappers, Heavy D asserted that singers, like Stonebwoy, have an edge in attracting large audiences due to their versatility.

He suggested that while Sarkodie is a talented rapper, singers generally have more flexibility in engaging diverse audiences.



Heavy D hinted that Sarkodie might need support from other artists to fill the O2 Arena, but he remained optimistic about the possibility, stressing the importance of effective promotion and marketing strategies.



Comparing the ease of filling the venue between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie, Heavy D leaned towards Stonebwoy, advising musicians to establish annual events at international venues to cultivate a loyal fanbase and eventually achieve monumental milestones like filling the O2 Arena.



Heavy D shared his insights during an interview with Prince Benjamin (PB) on Accra 100.5 FM’s Entertainment Capital.